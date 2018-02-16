Three breakfasts to help jump start your kid's brain

As a mom to two boys and a past career as a Valley elementary school teacher, Michelle Gulbas knows the importance of breakfast.

The nutrition specialist shares her three favorite "brainy breakfasts" that will have you and the kids feeling sharp for the day.

Breakfast Do's

Start your day off with a tall glass of water and have a breakfast that includes a healthy fat, with a good amount of fiber and protein.



Breakfast Don'ts

Skip the sugary cereals, white breads and bagels, pastries and sweet drinks that lack healthy fats, fiber and protein.



Recipes:

Oatmeal /Banana Pancakes

2 cups oats (I like Bob's red Mill)

One cup plain kefir

1 banana

2 eggs

1 -2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp non-aluminum baking powder

coconut oil for cooking

To make:

Mix all ingredients in a blender till smooth.

Heat a tsp coconut oil on pan and use ladle to pour batter. Flip once bubbling!

top with ghee, grass-fed butter, or coconut butter followed by fruit and/or pure maple syrup

Healthy FATS-coconut oil, coconut butter, nut butter spread, kefir

FIBER-oats, banana, berries

PROTEIN-eggs, kefir

Avocado Toast

1/2 avocado or more

2 eggs cooked however you like

A high fiber / protein bread with limited ingredients listed on label

Ghee to cook the egg

Nutritional yeast

Salt/pepper to taste

To make:

While bread is toasting, cook up eggs however you like with a tbsp of good fat like ghee, butter or coconut oil and sprinkle on some salt/pepper and nutritional yeast.

Once bread is ready, spread as much avocado over it as you like and top with eggs.

Healthy FATS-Ghee, avocado

FIBER-avocado, bread

PROTEIN-eggs, bread

Smoothie Recipe

1 cup or more of nut, coconut, or hemp milk- Unsweetened version only!

1/2 to a whole banana to sweeten

1/4 to 1/2 cup of organic frozen mixed berries

1-2 tbsp flax

1-2 tbsp chia seeds

1-2 cups of spinach, kale, or mixed greens

1 serving of collagen protein

In a blender, blend all ingredients until smooth.

Healthy FATS-chia seeds, flax, nut butter

FIBER-mixed greens, chia, and flax, banana

PROTEIN-collagen protein, chia, flax, and nut butter

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.