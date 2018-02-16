Arizona consumers can get money back after Safeway settlement & Rural King recall

Some Arizona consumers are in for some cash back after a Safeway class-action lawsuit on olive oil and a recall on Rural King electric blankets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Rural King)

Some Arizona consumers are in for some cash back after a Safeway class-action lawsuit on olive oil and a recall on Rural King electric blankets.

Safeway olive oil:

The grocery chain admits to no wrongdoing but they have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging its olive oils don't meet the handling and bottling requirements to maintain extra virgin status through the best by date on the labels.

The settlement covers these products:

Safeway Select Pure Olive Oil: Purchased from Jan. 1, 2012 to July 31, 2015.

Safeway Select Extra Light in Flavor Olive Oil: Purchased from Jan. 1, 2012 to July 31, 2015.

Safeway Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Purchased from May 23, 2010 to Dec. 16, 2016.

For each product you purchased, you will receive up to $1.50 back.

The claim must be submitted by today, Feb. 16.

For more information and to submit a claim, click here.

Rural King electric blankets:

Rural King recalled a certain number of electric blankets and throws that can overheat and catch fire.

About 9,600 units were sold from October 2017 to December 2017 for between $30 and $60.

You can call the company at 800-561-1752 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or log onto ruralking.com for a refund.

For more information, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.