Hate groups and militias rarely labeled as 'domestic terrorist' groups

Hate groups and militias rarely labeled as 'domestic terrorist' groupsPosted: Updated:
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
3-year-old girl located after reported missing at Tempe Town Lake
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake was located, police said.More >
Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in his car
Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in his car. Justin Perotti, 18, is a student at Chaparral High School.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
White nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect was member
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
Suspect confesses to being shooter in rampage that killed 17 at Florida school
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
Hate groups and militias rarely labeled as 'domestic terrorist' groups
The federal government rarely labels hate groups, extremist organizations or militias as domestic terrorist groups. This despite the fact that these groups are responsible for more deadly crimes in the U.S. than Islamic extremists.More >
Tempe launches online database to help combat opioid abuse
A new online database launched by the City of Tempe aims to help the community combat the opioid epidemic. Addiction recovery advocates hope the information is used to improve treatment for addicts, but not lead to more arrests.More >
Gun parts loaned to Florence PD unaccounted for, likely 'inadvertently discarded'
Important gun parts that were unaccounted for at an Arizona police department has a federal oversight agency reviewing its own processes.More >
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: Homeowners upset about notice from HOA
It's another HOA battle. Find out why some homeowners are upset with a notice from their HOAMore >
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
VIDEO: Numerous animals seized from Phoenix boarding facility
Phoenix police seized numerous animals from a Phoenix pet boarding facility in a Thursday raid.More >
Sheriff holds press conference on Florida high school shooting
Sheriff holds a press conference on Florida high school shooting (Source: CNN).More >