Hate groups and militias rarely labeled as 'domestic terrorist' groups

The federal government rarely labels hate groups, extremist organizations or militias as domestic terrorist groups. This despite the fact that these groups are responsible for more deadly crimes in the U.S. than Islamic extremists.

A recent Congressional Research Service report lists factors that make it difficult for law enforcement to label these groups as terrorist organizations and states that “the federal government does not generate an official and public list of domestic terrorist organizations or individuals.”

“There are no designated domestic terrorism statutes,” said Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who is the Arizona regional director of the Anti Defamation League.

He says there is a downside to not labeling these groups as terrorist organizations.

“There certainly is a downside in terms of recognizing that murders and other crimes are being committed by white nationalists and white supremacists,” said Galindo-Elvira.

Last month, the Department of Justice released a report that states three of four people convicted of international terrorism and terrorism-related offenses in the United States were foreign born.

But critics of the way the groups are labeled argue that the government is overlooking lots of incidents that could qualify as terrorist attacks.

