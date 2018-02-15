Surveillance video: Burglar crawls into Peoria home through doggy door, lets in accomplice

One of the suspects got into the house through the doggy door. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them catch a pair of burglars who hit a Peoria home on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, the suspects knocked on the door and rang the bell. The family was not home but they have surveillance cameras and those cameras saw everything.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the neighborhood of Beardsley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway, just west of Loop 101.

The video shows one man crawling through the doggy door from the backyard. He then opened the door for his accomplice.

“The suspects are seen in the home with masks covering their faces and loading up several items in the house including electronics, video games and a large safe,” according to the Peoria Police Department. “The suspects put all of the items in the living room of the residence.”

The cameras were not only watching; they were listening, too.

“One of the suspects is heard saying that he was going to pull the car up to the house. Both suspects remove their masks and are seen removing the items from the house through the front door of the residence,” according to the Peoria Police Department.

They were in and out in less than 15 minutes.

A neighbor told police he saw the suspects in an older model white Chevy passenger vehicle.

Both suspects are men between the ages of 20 and 25.

The first suspect has a thin build and black hair, shaved on the side and back. He was wearing a black T-shirt with “ARMY” on the front, a long-sleeve gray undershirt, gloves, and black Adidas high-top shoes.

The second suspect has a stocky build and black hair. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and gray Vans shoes. He also was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has any information about the burglary should contact Detective Luera-Harris of the Peoria Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit at 623-773-8970. (Tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.