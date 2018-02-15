POLL: Should Arizona offer third gender option on driver licenses?

Two bills in the Arizona House would give transgender and non-binary residents a new option to describe themselves on state-issued legal documents.

Introduced by Phoenix Rep. Ken Clark, House Bill 2492 focuses on driver licenses, adding the option “non-binary,” a term used by and for people who do not see themselves as male or female.

No proof other than a signed affidavit by the applicant stating that they identify as non-binary would be required.

Two states and the District of Columbia fight “misgendering” by allowing residents to select their preferred gender on their licenses.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed his state’s Gender Recognition Act in October, making non-binary a third gender option on state IDs. It will be available starting next year,

A few months earlier, Oregon and D.C. implemented a gender-neutral choice – “X” – on their respective state IDs and licenses.

Similar legislation was introduced in New York at about the same time.

House Bill 2582, championed by Rep. Rosanna Gabaldón of Sahuarita, focuses on death certificates and would require them to accurate list the decedent’s gender identity regardless of their physical anatomy.

“In any documentation of the decedent's sex on the death certificate, the person completing the death certificate shall record the decedent's sex to reflect the decedent's gender identity,” the measure reads.

There have not been hearings on the two bills as they were introduced.

