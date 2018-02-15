See something. Say something. AZ advocates urge action following latest school shooting

We've seen this before, another mass shooting on a school campus.

Seventeen students and teachers were killed Wednesday, when a shooter opened fire at a high school campus in Parkland, Florida.

Nicole Gordon is a clinical director for the PSA Behavioral Health Agency in Phoenix.

Gordon said you can't always predict what someone with mental health problems will do, but there are warning signs to look out for.

"I think you want to listen for things like, I just can't do this anymore, I'm hopeless, I'm frustrated, I'm angry," said Gordon. "Or they say things more overt like I want to hurt somebody, I want to hurt myself."

According to police, the Florida school shooter had a history of mental illness, with a series of violent and disturbing posts on social media.

In fact, the FBI was reportedly told about the teenage suspect last September.

So why then wasn't more done to get the suspect the help he clearly needed?

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said it's not that simple.

Lewis has been a crisis Intervention instructor since 2003 and said police can only take someone in if they pose an immediate threat to themselves or someone else, or have broken the law.

If not, they'll refer the case to school counselors or mental health professionals, to get an individual the help they need.

"We need to be clear, simply being mentally ill is not a crime, we're not going to criminalize mental illness," said Lewis. "What we have to look at is the behavior and whether or not a crime has been committed, before the police get involved."

Another potential problem is that in many cases, you cant force someone to get mental health counseling if they don't want it, Gordon said.

Also, if individuals do seek out help, many can't afford it if their insurance doesn't cover it.

