No officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

No officers were injured.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Broadway and Gilbert roads in Mesa.

The initial call came out as a "subject with a gun."

Police say the scene is now contained.

The investigation is ongoing.

All Officers involved are ok.

MPD is currently on scene in the area of 1800 E Nielson Ave in Mesa for an Officer Involved Shooting. The call initiated as a subject with a gun call. The scene is contained and the investigation is ongoing. PIO enroute. Staging information coming soon. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 15, 2018

