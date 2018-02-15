No officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Mesa

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

No officers were injured.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday near Broadway and Gilbert roads in Mesa.

The initial call came out as a "subject with a gun." 

Police say the scene is now contained.

The investigation is ongoing. 

