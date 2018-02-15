5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beautyPosted: Updated:
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Protecting abusers in uniform
Claims of abuse, a wife in hiding and a soldier facing no repercussions. We look at the fight to close loopholes that protect abusers in uniform -- Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
Crate of puppies found abandoned in Phoenix alley
Who would abandon a crate of puppies in an alley? Well, someone did. Luckily, a concerned citizen saw the pups and summoned help.More >
Town of Gilbert goes big with planned park
The Town of Gilbert is set to break ground this fall on a new regional park, covering more than 200 acres and featuring walking trails, sports fields, concert venues and playgrounds.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church. (2/15/18)More >
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
VIDEO: Valentine's Day doggie-door bandits in Peoria
New video of a Valentine's Day burglary. These crooks didn't realize they were on camera the whole time.More >
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Student caught with gun on campus in Scottsdale
There was a gun scare here at a school here in the Valley. An 18-year-old Scottsdale student is in trouble for bringing a gun on campus.More >
VIDEO: Homeowners upset about notice from HOA
It's another HOA battle. Find out why some homeowners are upset with a notice from their HOAMore >
VIDEO: Homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
A Goodyear homeowner says she's learned a valuable lesson, and she doesn't want you to be scammed like she was.More >
VIDEO: Police seize numerous animals from boarding kennel
Police Thursday seized numerous animals from a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
