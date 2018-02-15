5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. 

But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!

Grand Canyon National Park Service@grandcanyonNPS

Rangers and other employees take some amazing picture of our state's crown jewel. 

You can get many unique vantage points from all over the park on their page! 

Phoenix Instagrammers community@igersphx

'Igers' stands for Instagramers. In most major cities there is a page dedicated to everything that city has to offer, like @igersphx.  

Several different people contribute to what ends up being an awesome account that really shows off the Valley.

Hike Arizona @hikearizona

If you want some really amazing nature shots of our state, follow @hikeaz. They feature pictures people shot from all over the state. 

Sunsets, canyons, mountains, hikes, trails and much more! There's also great trail information there. 

Grant in Arizona - @grant_in_arizona

If you love desert plants or gardening, this is the place for you! Grant posts TONS of desert vegetation, much of it in his own backyard. 

Not only that, he has a lot of helpful tips and information about the plants in our great state. 

City of Phoenix - @cityofphoenixaz

This account is run by employees at the City of Phoenix. I like this page because it holds a lot of history about this city! 

Here you can find pictures of buildings and places around town and the history behind them. 

Ian Schwartz

