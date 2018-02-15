5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty

There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond.

But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather Blogs]

Grand Canyon National Park Service - @grandcanyonNPS

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

Rangers and other employees take some amazing picture of our state's crown jewel.

You can get many unique vantage points from all over the park on their page!

Phoenix Instagrammers community - @igersphx

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

'Igers' stands for Instagramers. In most major cities there is a page dedicated to everything that city has to offer, like @igersphx.

Several different people contribute to what ends up being an awesome account that really shows off the Valley.

Hike Arizona - @hikearizona

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

If you want some really amazing nature shots of our state, follow @hikeaz. They feature pictures people shot from all over the state.

Sunsets, canyons, mountains, hikes, trails and much more! There's also great trail information there.

Grant in Arizona - @grant_in_arizona

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

If you love desert plants or gardening, this is the place for you! Grant posts TONS of desert vegetation, much of it in his own backyard.

Not only that, he has a lot of helpful tips and information about the plants in our great state.

City of Phoenix - @cityofphoenixaz

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

This account is run by employees at the City of Phoenix. I like this page because it holds a lot of history about this city!

Here you can find pictures of buildings and places around town and the history behind them.

[azfamily.com Weather Tools: Interactive radar | 7-day forecast | Rain totals | Weather cameras]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.