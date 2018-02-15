Crate of puppies found abandoned in Phoenix alley

Who would abandon a crate of puppies in an alley?

Well, someone did. Luckily, a concerned citizen saw the pups and summoned help.

On Thursday morning, someone called Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) and said there was a crate with something moving inside of it, near South Mountain and Third avenues.

When MCACC field officer Megan Smith responded to the call, she found a crate full of five puppies.

There are two females (tan) and three males, and it's not clear what breed they are.

The puppies are at the MCACC West shelter facility. (2500 S 27th Ave.)

They will be available for adoption on Saturday, Feb. 17 for $150 apiece.

The adoption fees for these dogs will help to save many lives. Every $150 adoption saves the lives of four other dogs, that’s because it costs $31 a day to house and feed a dog in the MCACC shelter. With the adoption of all 5 dogs 20 lives will be saved.

