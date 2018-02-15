3-year-old missing at Tempe Town Lake

Tempe police are asking you to help them find a 3-year-old girl who vanished from Tempe Town Lake Thursday afternoon.

According to Detective Lily Duran, the little girl's parents called the police just before 2:45 p.m. saying they could not find their daughter.

"They were at the Tempe Beach Park and she was last seen walking toward Rio [Salado Parkway] and Mill Avenue," Duran wrote in an email alert.

The little girl, Lily, was wearing a pink top and blue pants.  

