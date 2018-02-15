Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator

A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator.

Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.

Police say that on the morning of Feb. 13, Cardenas' live in girlfriend went to work, leaving her 6-year-old son in Cardenas' care.

When the little boy's grandma came to pick him up for school, police say the boy "complained about his eyes and she saw there was something wrong with his eyes."

The child told his mother and grandmother that Cardenas had "poured soap on him while in the bathroom" and then "rubbed the soap in his face," according to the police report.

The victim then said Cardenas "took him out of the shower and placed him inside the refrigerator," according to the police report.

Police say the boy was in the refrigerator "for a short time" before Cardenas' took him out.

The boy also said that Cardenas "grabbed him 'like a top building' and dropped him onto his bed," states the police report.

Police say the young victim's bed was broken. The boy's mom also noticed some food in the refrigerator had been moved to different shelves.

The victim also said that Cardenas "choked him and hit him."

Police say the boy had a lump on his head and abrasions on the side of his body. The police report states that the "victim had multiple injuries on multiple planes of his body... indicative of abuse."

Th child is being treated at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Cardenas is due in court on Feb. 21.

