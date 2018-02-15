Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scamPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
UPDATE: Jeep comes through with customer refund
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
A Goodyear woman was having a problem with her Jeep Grand Cherokee and a faulty headrest.More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
UPDATE: Legislator wants to crack down on HOAs using radar guns
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side exposed HOAs with gated communities using radar guns and issuing speeding tickets to homeowners. As a result, one Arizona lawmaker wants to crack down on the practice.More >
3 On Your Side
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Rental scam continues to lure in victims
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
Tania Niblett and her husband want to downsize. So, they recently put their home on the market. "It actually sold in 3 days,” Niblett told 3 On Your Side. “We did some serious remodeling in here."More >
3 On Your Side
UPDATE: Consumers 'heated' over increased gas bills
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
Some consumers remain puzzled and upset over their recent gas bill. Many people are saying their gas bills have tripled in price.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Update: Resolution reached in 'House of Horrors'
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
Marielyn Almeida says she is extremely happy with the outcome and 3 On Your Side's involvement.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
Phoenix area woman sent to collections for cell phone bill she doesn't owe
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
A Valley woman switched cell phone carriers and was told the transaction will be seamless. So, why is she in collections now?More >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in February
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Suspect confesses to being shooter in rampage that killed 17 at Florida school
Suspect confesses to being shooter in rampage that killed 17 at Florida school
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
3-year-old girl located after reported missing at Tempe Town Lake
3-year-old girl located after reported missing at Tempe Town Lake
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake was located, police said.More >
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon at Tempe Town Lake was located, police said.More >
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
Police: Chandler man arrested for putting little boy in refrigerator
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
A Chandler man was arrested for allegedly putting a little boy in a refrigerator. Francisco Alfredo Cardenas, 22, faces charges of child abuse, aggravated assault and imprisonment.More >
White nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect was member
White nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect was member
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Photos: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.More >
Volunteers Pay it Forward to 'Mamma Jo,' 83-year-old Phoenix grandmother who helps homeless
Volunteers Pay it Forward to 'Mamma Jo,' 83-year-old Phoenix grandmother who helps homeless
She got one hug after another, and it wasn't just because Jo Stevenson, also known as "Mamma Jo," was celebrating her 83rd birthday.More >
She got one hug after another, and it wasn't just because Jo Stevenson, also known as "Mamma Jo," was celebrating her 83rd birthday.More >
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
Phoenix police served a search warrant at a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous animals from the business.More >
See something. Say something. AZ advocates urge action following latest school shooting
See something. Say something. AZ advocates urge action following latest school shooting
While you can't predict what someone with mental health problems will do, an Arizona expert says there are warning signs to look out for.More >
While you can't predict what someone with mental health problems will do, an Arizona expert says there are warning signs to look out for.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
Sheriff holds press conference on Florida high school shooting
Sheriff holds press conference on Florida high school shooting
Sheriff holds a press conference on Florida high school shooting (Source: CNN).More >
VIDEO: Numerous animals seized from Phoenix boarding facility
VIDEO: Numerous animals seized from Phoenix boarding facility
Phoenix police seized numerous animals from a Phoenix pet boarding facility in a Thursday raid.More >
Phoenix police seized numerous animals from a Phoenix pet boarding facility in a Thursday raid.More >
VIDEO: Small business owner upset over electric bills
VIDEO: Small business owner upset over electric bills
A Phoenix man who owns a small business said he is getting crazy-high power bills so he contacted 3 On Your Side. (Wednesday, February 14, 2018)More >