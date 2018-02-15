Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam

Colleen Libby wanted to improve the looks of her aging driveway. So, she said it was kind of ironic that a guy claiming to run an epoxy business showed up and said he could make her driveway look brand new for $2,500. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If someone knocks on your door out of the clear blue and says they can fix a leaky roof, trim your trees or do any kind of handyman work, then close your door.

A Valley homeowner didn't and wound up getting scammed out of $2,500.

"Ten days ago, we had our driveway with an epoxy."

Colleen Libby wanted to improve the looks of her aging driveway. So, she said it was kind of ironic that a guy claiming to run an epoxy business showed up and said he could make her driveway look brand new, but for a price.

"$2,500."

Libby said it sounded like a good deal. So, the Goodyear homeowner handed over $2,500 upfront to that guy with a pretty normal sounding name.

"He told me it was Paul Steve, but then I found out it was Paul Stevens."

According to the invoice he gave Libby, he guarantees that customers "won't be disappointed" and that his work comes with a "lifetime warranty."

That sounded impressive and he did show up the next day to do the job, but Libby says the job he did on her driveway was shoddy.

"It's all chipped over here, where the paint is actually chipping."

Besides a chipping layer of paint, it gets even worse.

"None of the seams are filled in."

In fact, Libby says when you look at the entire job the unlicensed guy did, the whole thing is a mess.

"It's not anything I expected for that kind of money. I expected a whole lot better product."

Libby contacted that driveway genius and so did 3 On Your Side. Paul told us that he would return and fix all those problems pointed out by Colleen. However, he never did.

And then, there's this little factoid Libby discovered.

"We found out later that he brought the paint at Home depot for $30 a gallon."

$30 dollars for a $2,500 project. So, what's this guy have to say for himself.

We turned back to his advertisement for clues and found out the address he provided doesn't even exist.

When it comes to this fake contractor, let me tell you the kind of character we're dealing with. Check out his brochure and the name of his company. He ends it by saying epoxy with an "A," it's supposed to be spelled with an "E." And then down here he says his property is located at "Are" property, not "Our."

Libby says she should have known better. Opening her door to a complete stranger and then handing over all that money to him.

She now hopes other won't fall for similar scams.

"It's one of the dumbest mistakes I've ever made is giving him the money, cash all at once instead of keeping some back and say when you come back and you finish the problem, then you get the rest."

3 On Your Side has been referring to this scammer as "Paul" but there's nothing to indicate that's even his real name. Remember, a lot scammers lure in the victims with a simple knock on the door so be careful.

By the way, the scammer walked away with a lot of money because we know of at least one other homeowner in that neighborhood that also handed over $2,500.

