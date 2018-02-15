Student at a Scottsdale high school arrested for having gun in car

Police say a student at a Scottsdale high school has been arrested for having a gun in their car.

The 18-year-old is a student at Chaparral High School.

Police call this is an active investigation.

A spokeswoman for the Scottsdale Unified School District says there was no threat or intention of violence.

The District made the following statement:

"Student safety is always our top priority in the Scottsdale Unified School District, but given the devastating events in Florida this week, our students and staff are extra alert. Chaparral and SUSD are grateful to the individual(s) who brought this to our attention."

The arrest comes just one day after a deadly school shooting in Florida that left at least 17 people dead.

Chaparral's principal sent the following letter home to parents:

Dear Chaparral Parents and Guardians, I want to inform you about an arrest on our campus today. The Scottsdale Police Department took a student into custody after finding a firearm inside that student’s vehicle. At this point, we have no reports of any threats or intended violence. I cannot provide any further information as a police investigation is underway. However, it is a priority to communicate with our learning community and share as much information as we can in a timely manner. The safety of our students is paramount, and we are cooperating with the Scottsdale Police Department. Our hearts go out to the recent victims in Florida. Please know that today’s incident was not connected to any school threat. Sincerely, Angela Chomokos, Ph.D, Principal

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.