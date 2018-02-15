Governor Ducey orders AZ flags at half-staff following Florida school shooting

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting.

The flags will remain at half-staff until Monday, Feb. 19.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and everyone impacted by this horrific tragedy,” said Governor Ducey. “In honor and remembrance of them, flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, February 19th.”

