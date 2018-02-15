Olympic champion Gracie Gold joins Ice Den skating staff

The Ice Den in Scottsdale recently announced that two-time U.S. champion and Olympian Gracie Gold has joined its professional figure skating coaching staff. (Source: Ice Den)

Gold joins the largest coaching staff in the State of Arizona, which includes over 50 talented coaches including fellow Olympians Steven Cousins and Naomi Lang.

Gold first began skating at the age of eight years old and will teach advanced skaters of all ages at both the Ice Den Scottsdale and the Ice Den Chandler.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Gold placed fourth in the single ladies event and also earned a bronze medal for her contributions to the team event.

“We are honored that Gracie chose the Ice Dens to launch her coaching career. We have no doubt that her ideas and expertise will have an immediate and positive impact on our programs," said Julie Patterson, vice president of skating and programming. "She is a role model for many of our skaters and we are thrilled that she will play a role in their development."

