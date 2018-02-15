Border patrol paramedic revives 2-year-old child

A border patrol agent was leaving the Tucson station on Sunday evening when he encountered a woman with a two-year-old child in medical distress in a car near the intersection of Golf Links and South Swan roads.

The agent was told that the child had suffered a seizure and was not breathing, and used his service radio to request emergency medical services. Fellow border patrol agent Michael Meshirer, a paramedic, heard the radio call for help and responded.

When Meshirer looked inside the vehicle, he saw the child in a car seat with her chin pressed against her chest, unresponsive. Meshirer then administered concentrated oxygen to the child while the Tucson Fire Department was called to the scene.

“When professional medical care is initiated prior to our arrival, the immediate care is priceless for the patient, increasing their chances for a positive outcome,” said Tucson Fire Department Captain, Andrew Skaggs.

The child was eventually transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

