Volunteers needed for Camelback Ranch spring training games

Volunteers are needed to staff concession stands at Camelback Ranch spring training games throughout the month of March to support Valley nonprofit organizations.

Southwest Human Development, Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development and one of this year’s nonprofit beneficiaries, is partnering with Camelback Ranch to provide volunteers for concession stands at eight games this season.

While attendance is not mandatory, if interested, volunteers are encouraged to attend one of four volunteer information sessions:

Tuesday, Feb. 6; 10-1 p.m.; Gateway Community College, 108 N. 40th St, Phoenix

Saturday, Feb. 10; 3-6 p.m.; Dave & Buster's, 9460 W. Hanna Lane, Glendale

Monday, Feb. 12; 9-2 p.m.; Glendale Community College, 6000 W Olive Ave, Glendale

Thursday, Mar. 1; 9-2 p.m.; Glendale Community College, 6000 W Olive Ave, Glendale

Volunteer sign-up and a complete list of volunteer shifts are available here.

Volunteer duties may include set up and take down, preparing food, taking inventory, handling cash, serving beverages and more.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, obtain a food handlers card prior to their shift(s) and attend a two-hour training session in February. Spring Training incentives will also be provided to volunteers who make multi-game volunteering commitments.

Camelback Ranch is located at 10710 W. Camelback Road in Glendale and serves as the spring training home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

