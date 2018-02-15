SLIDESHOW: Multiple Arizona hotels rated among nation’s top

Multiple Arizona hotels were named on the list. (Source: TripAdvisor)

TripAdvisor has named several hotels throughout the state of Arizona as being some of the best in the country on their annual Travelers’ Choice Awards list.

TripAdvisor is a travel site that helps travelers find the latest reviews and lowest prices, with more than 570 million reviews and opinions that reach 455 million average monthly unique visitors.

The award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide on their website. This year, TripAdvisor has recognized 8,095 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide.

The annual awards recognize top hotels in the categories of top overall, luxury, bargain, small, service, B&Bs and inns, romance, family and value for money.

The Arizona hotels included on the list include:

Third Top Value For Money Hotel in the U.S.: Hotel Valley Ho

Fifth Top Romantic Hotel in the U.S.: The Inn Above Oak Creek

10th Top Bed & Breakfast Hotel in the U.S.: The Bear's Den B&B

10th Top Small Hotel in the U.S.: Adobe Grand Villas

13th Top Best Service Hotel in the U.S.: The Inn Above Oak Creek

16th Top Romantic Hotel in the U.S.: Casa Sedona Inn

19th Top Value For Money Hotel in the U.S.: The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

20th Top Best Service Hotel in the U.S.: Adobe Grand Villas

21st Top Value For Money Hotel in the U.S.: The Clarendon Hotel and Spa

21st Top Bed & Breakfast Hotel in the U.S.: The Canyon Wren - Cabins for Two

23rd Top Luxurious Hotel in the U.S.: Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

25th Top Bed & Breakfast Hotel in the U.S.: Sedona Views Bed and Breakfast

For the complete list of Traveler’s Choice Award winners, visit their website.

