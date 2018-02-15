Phoenix police raid pet boarding facility, seizing numerous sick & neglected animals

Phoenix police raided a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous sick and neglected animals from the business.

Police served the search warrant at Planet Petopia Doggie Dude Ranch on 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and police were both on the scene

Our drone flew overhead, showing us a number of dogs being led out of the buildings.

Police say up to 150 animals were inside the facility. Those animals were mostly dogs and cats, but also included bunnies, turtles and chickens.

"It is not a healthy environment for animals," said Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

Police say this has been an ongoing investigation.

On Jan. 22, 49 animals in need of medical care were seized from the facility.

"They just aren't receiving the care that they should be receiving," said Pfohl.

According to Bretta Nelson, AHS public relations manager, their emergency animal medical technicians spent hours removing 36 dogs and 13 cats from the facility. Four of those animals have since died. "They are almost all suffering from what's called tick fever - a blood parasite," said Nelson.

On Feb. 5, 3 additional animals were seized.

Then on Thursday, the remaining 150-plus animals were seized.

"We came back periodically and checked on those animals just to see if they were making any progress," said Pfohl. "Unfortunately, no progress was made, and we felt it was necessary to step in and seize the animals."

Nelson described the awful conditions inside the facility, where many animals were found sick, emaciated, and sleeping on concrete with no bedding.

"Kennels with a lot of feces, diarrhea," said Nelson. "A lot of these animals had open wounds and sores; lacerations."

Officials say the facility has become less of a boarding business and more of an animal rescue.

"It has morphed into a rescue," said Nelson

The owner of Planet Petopia Doggie Dude Ranch could face criminal charges.

Those charges could include animal cruelty, neglect, hoarding and failure to provide medical care.

"We do anticipate submitting charges," said Pfohl." She could be looking at jail time."

