Phoenix police raid pet boarding facility, seizing numerous sick & neglected animals
-
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
Community seeks healing after school shooting leaves 17 dead, others wounded
Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he'll sit down with state leaders and work on how they can make sure people with mental illness aren't able to get guns.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Mother gives update on woman who gouged out eyes behind Anderson Co. church
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >
Suspect detained after standoff with Mesa police
Mesa police are on scene investigating an officer-involved shooting where an armed suspect is barricaded inside a home.More >
Landlord must pay $6.7 million to graffiti artists for destroying their work
A judge awarded $6.7 million Monday to graffiti artists who sued after dozens of spray paintings were destroyed.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Apache Junction students stage 'walkout' over change in school schedule
The school governing board voted to switch back a five-day school week.More >
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >
Sheriff holds press conference on Florida high school shooting
Sheriff holds a press conference on Florida high school shooting
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: Small business owner upset over electric bills
A Phoenix man who owns a small business said he is getting crazy-high power bills so he contacted 3 On Your Side. (Wednesday, February 14, 2018)More >
Florida shooting suspect rolled into ambulance
Florida shooting suspect rolled into ambulance (Source: CNN)More >