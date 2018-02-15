Couple facing charges after police seize 150+ animals from Phoenix pet facility

Glen and BarbaraAnn Whitley, arrested on suspicion of animal neglect after over 150 dogs were seized from their boarding facility. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police raided a pet boarding facility Thursday morning, seizing numerous sick and neglected animals from the business.

Police served the search warrant at Planet Petopia Doggie Dude Ranch on 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

The owners of the facility, Barb Whitley, 49, and Glen Whitley, 52, were each booked on suspicion of animal neglect, failure to provide medical care and hoarding.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and police were both on the scene.

Our drone flew overhead, showing us a number of dogs being led out of the buildings.

Police say 165 animals were inside the facility. Those animals were mostly dogs and cats, but also included 3 rabbits, 3 baby tortoises, two cockatiels, one rooster and one fish.

"It is not a healthy environment for animals," said Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

Police say this has been an ongoing investigation.

On Jan. 22, 49 animals in need of medical care were seized from the facility.

"They just aren't receiving the care that they should be receiving," said Pfohl.

According to Bretta Nelson, AHS public relations manager, their emergency animal medical technicians spent hours removing 36 dogs and 13 cats from the facility. Four of those animals have since died. "They are almost all suffering from what's called tick fever - a blood parasite," said Nelson.

On Feb. 5, three additional animals were seized.

Then on Thursday, the remaining 150-plus animals were seized.

"We came back periodically and checked on those animals just to see if they were making any progress," said Pfohl. "Unfortunately, no progress was made, and we felt it was necessary to step in and seize the animals."

Nelson described the awful conditions inside the facility, where many animals were found sick, emaciated, and sleeping on concrete with no bedding.

"Kennels with a lot of feces, diarrhea," said Nelson. "A lot of these animals had open wounds and sores; lacerations."

Officials say the facility has become less of a boarding business and more of an animal rescue.

"It has morphed into a rescue," said Nelson.

Additional charges against the Whitleys are possible.

AHS said owners looking to get their pets back take the following steps:

1. Call AHS’ Pet Resource Center – 602-997-7585 ext. 3800

2. They will email the pet owner a form and they must be able to:

Provide pet description

Length of time at Planet Petopia

Proof of ownership: (items do not need to be sent into AHS, but are required at the meeting once set up)

Vet records

Licensing

Microchip info (if applicable)

Photos

3. AHS’ field supervisors will respond within 24 hours to set up an appointment to return pets

AHS said it is very important that these pets are medically okay as well and that they are in fact, individual owners and not individuals who may have had groups of animals housed at Planet Petopia for extended periods of time.

