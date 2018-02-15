Thursday, Feb. 15

Veterans Job Fair at Univ. of Phoenix Stadium

DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a Veterans Job Fair this Thursday, February 15th, from 11am to 3pm at University of Phoenix Stadium for veterans, military spouses, National Guard members, reservists and transitioning military personnel. This free event is sponsored by USAA and will feature more than 58 Phoenix-area exhibitors. RecruitMilitary has held 25 events in Phoenix, drawing 10,623 attendees and 1,102 exhibitors.

To register visit: https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/phoenix-veterans-job-fair-february-15-2018

120 Shelter Pets will Board the Freekibble Flight to Freedom in Phoenix

On February 15, approximately 120 shelter dogs and cats will board the 'Freekibble Flight to Freedom' in Phoenix and be given a second chance and new forever homes in Idaho including the Coeur d'Alene/Spokane metropolitan area (91 shelter pets) and Boise (29 shelter pets).



Funded by non-profit, GreaterGood.org in partnership with Freekibble.com, Wings of Rescue will airlift, via five airplanes over two-days, 500 at-risk shelter dogs and cats from over-crowded animal shelters in Miami, South Carolina, Memphis, Mississippi, Arkansas, Arizona and California to receiving shelters in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Washington and Idaho.



In shelters across the country, highly adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to shelter overcrowding. In other areas, shelters have room to accommodate more adoptable pets. With the generous support of the Freekibble.com and GreaterGood.org communities funding all transport costs, Wings of Rescue will save homeless pets by flying them to shelters where they're immediately adopted. To date, this collaboration has helped to save over 6,200 dogs and cats together.



To assist this life-saving transport, the animal-loving public can donate via this link: https://theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/store/ars/item/81474/



Aloha Yoga & Hula

Aloha Yoga and Hula recreates island traditions with a gorgeous studio that feels like walking into a crystal-clear ocean

The studio offers a wide variety of yoga classes including Buti, vinyasa, gentle, and restorative

Buti yoga is a unique practice, known for its cardio-intensive bursts of tribal dance, primal movement, and conditioning. It's a great calorie burner and offers a fun alternative to traditional yoga.

Restorative yoga is a gentle, caring practice that balances the nervous system, calms the mind, enhances flexibility, and more.

Aloha Yoga and Hula also offers a variety of dance classes for girls and adults including Tahitian, hula, and belly dance.

For more information: www.alohayogaandhula.com and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alohayogaandhula/

Aloha Yoga and Hula

4939 W Ray Rd, Suite 9, Chandler

Email: info@alogayogaandhula.com

Phone: (480) 307-8007

How to make leopard print a wardrobe staple

Leopard print is a classic and no matter your age, you can make the pattern work for you.

Don't be afraid to switch out a wardrobe staple (pencil or a-line skirt, sweatshirt, sneakers, purse, etc.) in a solid, plain (i.e. neutral) color for one in leopard print.

Leopard print can take an everyday outfit and make it pop leopard can be paired with your other neutrals or with vibrant colors.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris / Pediatrician & Author at Changing Hand Bookstore

She has one of the most widely viewed Ted Talks! Pediatrician and Author Nadine Burke Harris shares her book linking adverse childhood experiences and potential harmful health effects later in life. "The Deepest Well" outlines innovative health interventions for a more hopeful future.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was already known as a crusading physician delivering targeted care to vulnerable children. But it was Diego--a boy who had stopped growing after a sexual trauma--who galvanized her to dig deeper into the connections between toxic stress and the lifelong illnesses she was tracking among so many of her patients and their families. A survey of more than 17,000 adult patients' "adverse childhood experiences," or ACEs, like divorce, substance abuse, or neglect, had proved that the higher a person's ACE score the worse their health--and now led Burke Harris to an astonishing breakthrough. Childhood stress changes our neural systems and lasts a lifetime.

Through storytelling that delivers both scientific insight and moving stories of personal impact, Burke Harris illuminates her journey of discovery, from research labs nationwide to her own pediatric practice in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point. For anyone who has faced a difficult childhood, or who cares about the millions of children who do, the innovative and acclaimed health interventions outlined in The Deepest Well will represent vitally important hope for change

Dr. Harris will be at Changing Hands Phoenix Bookstore in tonight at 7pm a to discuss about her book: The Deepest Well Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity

Anthony Gonzalez stops by to talk about his role as Miguel in Coco

Anthony Gonzalez is the voice of Miguel in the movie Oscar Nominated movie Coco

Anthony has been performing since he was 4 years' old and loves to sing

In the movie Anthony sings the Oscar Nominated original song Remember Me

Everyone can own Coco when it comes to Blu-ray DVD on 2/27

Reignite the Spark: Jenna Leigh / Author of "Faking the O"

So, the key is to not let it get that far gone in the first place. You'll see articles about having date night, dressing up in sexy lingerie, men doing chores for the women, that all lead up to a kinky night of hot sex. In reality, none of us are going to do this.

And if we do, it's a one in 365-day kind of thing. Instead follow these 4 tips for keeping the fire in your relationship

Provide Daily Affirmations

In my mind, giving your partner affirmation should be a daily thing. Don't be afraid to leave them fun love notes, sext a picture or fun meme in the middle of the day. Even something as simple as a text that says, "missing you" or "love you hottie" can help to rekindle a romance. The goal should be to make your partner smile, feel good and have them thinking about you all day.

Be Quick to Listen, Slow to Anger

Fighting with a loved one is normal. In fact, fights can help partners grow together in their relationship. So, when arguments arise be quick to listen, slow to anger and always put yourself in your partners shoes. This will give you a different perspective, help foster healthy conversation and hopefully a positive resolution. Otherwise one unresolved fight can morph into more, create resentment from your partner and potentially lead to the demise of your relationship.

Don't Let Life Become a Distraction

We all have days that are hectic. It's important not to let life interfere, destroy the passion in your relationship and push you and your partner apart. So, when you're together, be mindful of the opportunities you have to be affectionate with things like hugs, kisses or even a smack on the ass. Constantly creating excitement and that butterflies’ sensation is the key to keeping your partner wanting more and the passion alive.

Sexual Chemistry Matters

A girl said to a guy, "It's about two people, with amazing bodies, sharing those bodies with each other." It made me think, having crazy chemistry with someone sexually, is rare but it exists. And, when you find it appreciate it because there is nothing better than having someone blow your mind. It's when people feel unappreciated or not attractive anymore, that they decide to look elsewhere for someone that makes them feel alive. And when you have no sex drive for your spouse anymore, it's hard to relight that spark.

Tara at the Movies: "Black Panther."

