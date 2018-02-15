Larry Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 2018 season

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday morning that Larry Fitzgerald will return to the team for the 2018 season.

Fitzgerald, 34, signed a one-year contract extension in November of 2017. A deal that will pay him a reported 11 million dollars for the 2018 season and after contemplating his future over the last six weeks, the wide receiver decided his much talked about retirement would have to wait at least one more year.

The Cardinals said that Fitzgerald told head coach Steve Wilks last night about his decision.

This is Fitzgerald's 15th season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fitzgerald left the door open to play beyond 2017 in a conversation with Arizona's Family Sports last spring.

"I have plenty of gas left in the tank," said Fitzgerald when presented with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Heritage Award last May. "I take it year by year at this point. I don't make any long-term commitments. I love playing for this organization."

Fitzgerald, a certain NFL Hall of Famer, enters the 2018 season with 1,234 receptions, 15,545 receiving yards and 110 touchdowns. He is currently the NFL’s 3rd all-time leading receiver behind only Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez.

Only Rice and Terrell Owens have more career receiving yards while Fitzgerald’s 110 receiving touchdowns rank 8th on the NFL’s all-time list.

Fitzgerald is the Arizona Cardinals as the franchise leader in every notable receiving category.

Drafted with the 3rd overall pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2004 NFL Draft. Fitzgerald immediately began building a Hall of Fame career in the Phoenix area both on and off the field.

In his 5th season, Fitzgerald led the Cardinals to the 2008 NFC Championship and a berth in Super Bowl XLIII. Away from the field, Fitzgerald’s ‘First Down Fund’ has raised millions of dollars over the years for numerous organizations across the country. His ‘Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund’ raises money to aid the fight against breast cancer. Fitzgerald lost his mother Carol to breast cancer in 2003.

Fitzgerald continues on while playing at an extremely high level. He led the NFL in receptions in 2016 and his 109 catches in 2017 was second to only the Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry.

He has also been the leagues’ consummate “Iron Man”, missing only six games during his 14 seasons.

Fitzgerald’s decision to return is without question good news for incoming head coach Steve Wilks and new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. He will be expected to lead the Cardinals’ wide receivers both in the locker room and on the field.

