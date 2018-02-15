Burned down Little Free Library in Phoenix gets rebuilt

Nick Barnhiser puts new books in the rebuilt Little Free Library in front of his house. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A little free library in Phoenix is being rebuilt after it was burned down late last month.

Southwest Human Development and Little Free Library group have partnered to rebuild the free library near Thomas Road and 14th Street.

Nick Barnhiser and his wife own the home and built the free little library in front of it.

"We put the original little library up about a year ago just kind of as a way to engage with the community," Barnhiser said. "It's a good way to promote literacy in the neighborhood, people take a book, people leave a book; there's several of them in the neighborhood so we just wanted to add to that."

Southwest Human Development and the Little Free Library group had the goal of putting over 100 little free libraries across the Valley last year.

The goal of Southwest Human Development's work with the Little Free Library group is to put books into the hands of children who do not have access to books.

"We got involved with Little Free Libraries a couple of years ago when we realized we needed to get more kids access to books," said Jake Adams with Southwest Human Development.

Adams heard about what happened to the Barnhisers' free library and decided to reach out and help them replace it.

The new one has now been installed complete with a painting of a dog with a fire hose as a message to whoever burned it down.

