Docs: Phoenix suspect called 911 prior to killing man saying he was going to hurt someone

Court documents revealed a Phoenix homicide suspect called 911 just minutes before stabbing and killing a man saying he was going to go look for someone and hurt them. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Ysidro Ramon Reyes, 37, stabbed and killed a 54-year-old man at a Circle K near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue at 2:53 a.m.

Just 9 minutes prior to the stabbing, Reyes called 911 stating he was pissed off, had issues with police and would attack them or he was going to go look for someone and hurt them, court documents said.

He did not state his name, however, the call came from his listed address which was a few blocks north of the Circle K.

Court documents said after Reyes stabbed the man multiple times in the neck, a witness called 911 and gave the police a description of his appearance.

The victim was transported to a hospital but died of his injuries.

Reyes, meanwhile, walked back to his apartment and told a neighbor he stabbed someone. The neighbor then called the police, informing them of Reyes' location.

Officers were able to detain Reyes without incident. Court documents said he had blood on his hands and shoes when officers made the arrest.

Circle K's surveillance video was obtained by police and officers were able to match the suspect to Reyes' appearance.

Reyes did not make any statements to detectives when he was arrested. In a later interview, he stated that prior to the incident, he was going to "commit suicide by cop or do something to go back to prison for a long time," court documents said.

Reyes was booked on one count of first-degree murder and his bond was set at $1 million. He is scheduled in court on Feb. 20.

