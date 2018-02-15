Legislative leaders push redistricting commission changes

Legislative leaders push redistricting commission changesPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
The picture of the racist symbol has made the rounds on social media.More >
Landlord must pay $6.7 million to graffiti artists for destroying their work
Landlord must pay $6.7 million to graffiti artists for destroying their work
A judge awarded $6.7 million Monday to graffiti artists who sued after dozens of spray paintings were destroyed.More >
A judge awarded $6.7 million Monday to graffiti artists who sued after dozens of spray paintings were destroyed.More >
Florida shooting suspect charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
Florida shooting suspect charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >
A single dad walked 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out
A single dad walked 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out
Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months. He didn't tell anyone.More >
Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months. He didn't tell anyone.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
Some Harley motorcycles plagued by 'Death Wobble'
Some Harley motorcycles plagued by 'Death Wobble'The last thing a rider wants to do on a motorcycle is lose control, but that's what some Harley-Davidson riders say happened to them.More >The last thing a rider wants to do on a motorcycle is lose control, but that's what some Harley-Davidson riders say happened to them.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: More showers possible for Thursday
VIDEO: More showers possible for ThursdayIt'll be a cool start to Thursday in the Valley with rain chances sticking around. (Wednesday, February 14, 2018)More >
Dying teen found beaten and stabbed on side of the road
Dying teen found beaten and stabbed on side of the road
(Source: KRON via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
VIDEO: Pursuit suspect crashes while driving the wrong way on I-10
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
DPS is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.More >
A single dad walked 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out
A single dad walked 11 miles to work every day until his co-workers found out
Trenton Lewis' legs ached from the 11-mile walk he made every morning to get to his 4 a.m. shift. And yet the 21-year-old dutifully did it for seven long months. (Source: KARK)More >
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
VIDEO: Rental car spots must pay $1.85 million in damages
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
A court said that Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to nearly $2 million in damages after an investigation found they didn't reveal all fees to customers up front.More >
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
More than a dozen killed in Florida school shooting
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >
The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, and police are investigating his digital profile (Source: CNN)More >