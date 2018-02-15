Suspect detained after standoff with Mesa police

Mesa police have detained an armed suspect who was barricaded in a home after firing at officers.

According to Det. Nik Rasheta, officers responded to an order of protection call at a residence near Stapley Drive and McKellips Road early Thursday morning.

Rasheta said the call was placed by neighbors who say they knew the suspect was not supposed to be at the residence. Neighbors say the suspect used to live at the residence but is no longer allowed there.

Rasheta said the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers but no one was injured.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home in a standoff with Mesa police.

Rasheta said the neighborhood was evacuated and that any other residents in the area were told to stay inside their homes.

The suspect has since surrendered to police and the situation has ended peacefully, Rasheta said.

