SLIDESHOW: D-backs pitchers and catchers report for spring training workouts

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers reported for Cactus League spring training workouts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers reported for Cactus League spring training workouts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers reported for Cactus League spring training workouts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.