Man suffers critical injuries after being hit by car on Phoenix street, police say

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car on a Phoenix street Wednesday.

The man was struck near Seventh Street and Virginia Avenue just before 12 p.m.

[SPECIAL SECTIONS: Traffic]

Officers found the man in the roadway with critical injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

It is unknown at this time what caused the collision.

Restrictions were in place near the area while police investigated the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.