House committee passes watered-down child marriage ban

House committee passes watered-down child marriage banPosted: Updated:
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Couple awarded $8 million after daughter's body vanishes from funeral home
A Texas jury has awarded $8 million to a San Antonio couple after their daughter’s body disappeared from a funeral home more than two years ago.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
PD: Simsbury woman linked to feces mystery
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
FL shooting: Suspect in custody; 17 dead, several injured
At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >
Golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in Ferrari crash that killed 1
The driver of a Ferrari carrying pro golfer Bill Haas was killed after crashing and rolling the Italian sports car in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, police said.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.
Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.
Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.
3 On Your Side
Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills
A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.More >
House committee passes watered-down child marriage ban
The original bill would have outlawed all marriages for people under the age of 18. The new bill bans marriage for children under the age of 16 and places restrictions on marriage for 16 and 17 year olds.More >
Arizona school security expert talks lock-down drills active-shooter situations
The state of Arizona mandates all public schools practice two lock-down drills each year. Students at SUSD do three a year.More >
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
Dying teen found beaten and stabbed on side of the road
(Source: KRON via CNN)More >
VIDEO: DiCiccio's office rounds up bike share bicycles
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio isn't too happy with bicycles from a bike share company in his city so his office is rounding them up and dropping them off back in Scottsdale. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
The body of a missing man reported missing from Griffin in December was inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
Florida school shooting: Video of scene, person taken on stretcher
The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.More >
Florida school shooting: Kids walking out of school with hands up
A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. (Source: WPLG)More >
Florida shooting suspect rolled into ambulance
Florida shooting suspect rolled into ambulance (Source: CNN)More >