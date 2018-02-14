House committee passes watered-down child marriage ban

The original bill would have outlawed all marriages for people under the age of 18. The new bill bans marriage for children under the age of 16 and places restrictions on marriage for 16-and 17-year-olds.

“It was important to get some first steps,” said Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, who sponsored the measure. “We can always come back next session and make some additional changes,” she said.

Records obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show a child is married in Maricopa County roughly every three days. It’s an average of 105 marriages per year. In 90 percent of the marriages, the minors or children are girls.

But Ugenti-Rita’s original bill, which would have outlawed all child marriage, hit some road blocks at the state capitol. House Speaker JD Mesnard, Representative Eddie Farnsworth and Ugenti-Rita came agreed on a compromise measure.

In addition to banning marriage for anyone under 16, the measure limits marriages for 16-and 17-year-olds to partners who are no more than three years older.

“Similar mindsets, similar experiences, similar power structure, etc. So you don't start to get into the levels of abuse that you do when somebody is 35 and 16,” said Farnsworth, a Gilbert Republican, during Wednesday’s hearing in the House Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

The measure passed by a vote of 8-1, but opponents of child marriage say they are disappointed the bill was watered down.

Fraidy Reiss, who is the executive director of Unchained at Last, which is working to outlaw child and forced marriage, said the bill does not protect 16-and 17-year-olds, who are the most at-risk of being forced into marriage by their parents.

