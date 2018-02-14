Phoenix area teen gets 1 year of free pizza thanks to viral tweet

What do you think it takes to get a year's worth of free pizza?

Not much in the case of one Valley pizza fan, Connor Phelan. All it took was one direct message to MOD Pizza on Twitter. And 50,000 retweets.

“I wasn’t expecting them to respond back to me. I was just asking for a free pizza once a week for a whole year, and they responded back to me, that was pretty cool,” Phelan said. “On top of that, they were going to donate an extra thousand meals to charity, so I was like man, I have to do this now.”

Phelan wasn’t convinced it was going to work, getting 50,000 retweets isn’t an easy task. His hope was restored, however, once his tweet reached 1,000 retweets.

“I just said, ‘Let’s go Twitter, do your thing.’ That’s what most people usually say. Wasn’t expecting that to work, and it worked,” Phelan said.

With a week to get 50,000 retweets, he said it happened in only two days.

“We were very surprised that he was able to pull that off in very little time,” Rich Seidner, district manager of MOD Pizza in Arizona said.

Seidner said giving Phelan free pizza was the least they could do.

“We support pizza with a purpose, we appreciate our customers, the kids who come in here. The local high schools, we do a lot of fundraising with them as well,” Seidner said. “Also, we added that we were going to give a thousand meals to kids that are a part of Generosity Feeds. So, it was a win for him, a win for us and a win for the kids as well that’s going to be getting the meals they deserve.”

While Phelan was happy to get a year's worth of free pizza, what meant most was being able to help give back to those who need it most.

“It blew up. It got to where it was supposed to be and I was just glad we could donate the meals to charity,” Phelan said.

?????50,000?????



YOU DID IT, Twitter!



Because of you, @phelan7_connor gets ?? for a year & we’ll add an additional 1k meals to our goal of providing half a million meals to hungry kids nation-wide w/ @generosityfeeds #spreadingMODness https://t.co/wloIiaIoQv https://t.co/KenSCa9RMH — MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) February 11, 2018

