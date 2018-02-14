AZ bill lifts gun safety rules for foster parents

AZ bill lifts gun safety rules for foster parentsPosted: Updated:
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
PD: Simsbury woman linked to feces mystery
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Couple awarded $8 million after daughter's body vanishes from funeral home
A Texas jury has awarded $8 million to a San Antonio couple after their daughter’s body disappeared from a funeral home more than two years ago.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in Ferrari crash that killed 1
The driver of a Ferrari carrying pro golfer Bill Haas was killed after crashing and rolling the Italian sports car in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, police said.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Couple sells everything to buy a boat, it sinks in 2 days
A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident left them without a home.More >
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
AZ bill lifts gun safety rules for foster parents
With child gun deaths on the rise in Arizona, one state lawmaker says foster parents should no longer be forced to lock up their guns for safety reasons.More >
Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict
In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers.More >
Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes
Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.More >
RAW VIDEO: Former child actor accuses Scott Baio of sexual harassment
Alexander Polinsky, who was a child actor on the popular 1980's sitcom "Charles in Charge," speaks out for the first time to describe the sexual harassment and abuse he alleges against actor Scott Baio at a press conference Wednesday. [FULL STORY]More >
Dying teen found beaten and stabbed on side of the road
(Source: KRON via CNN)
VIDEO: DiCiccio's office rounds up bike share bicycles
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio isn't too happy with bicycles from a bike share company in his city so his office is rounding them up and dropping them off back in Scottsdale. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
The body of a missing man reported missing from Griffin in December was inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
Florida school shooting: Video of scene, person taken on stretcher
The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Florida school shooting: Kids walking out of school with hands up
A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.
Golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in Ferrari crash that killed 1
The driver of a Ferrari carrying pro golfer Bill Haas was killed after crashing and rolling the Italian sports car in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, police said. (Source: KTLA)More >