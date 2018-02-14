AZ bill lifts gun safety rules for foster parents

Rep. Kevin Payne says foster parents should no longer be forced to lock up their guns for safety reasons. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With child gun deaths on the rise in Arizona, one state lawmaker says foster parents should no longer be forced to lock up their guns for safety reasons.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety requires foster parents to store their firearms in a safety locker so children can't get access.

HB 2535 kills that requirement with the bill’s sponsor saying it's unfair to impose stricter gun regulation on these parents.

"The state is already protecting these children just by putting them in these foster homes. They're already evaluating those homes and those parents to make sure they are good and decent people. Once they've done that, the safety of the gun shouldn't be paramount," said Rep. Kevin Payne, a Republican from Glendale.

Payne's bill comes as a recent state report shows gun deaths involving children increased 29 percent from 2015 to 2016.



The numbers were part of a report released in November by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

According to the 2017 Arizona Child Fatality Review Program, the top contributing factors in these deaths were substance abuse and guns that were not locked away.

By lifting tighter safety regulations, gun safety advocates say the legislation puts foster children at risk.

"These are children the state has taken custody of. They've promised they will take care of them, nurture them, grow them and keep them safe, and doing that means keeping them locked up and away from children," said Deborah Parker, who was with the gun safety group Moms Demand Action.

