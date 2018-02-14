DCS looking for missing 2-year-old girl taken from state custody by parents

The Department of Child Safety has put out an alert for a 2-year-old girl who may be "at risk of serious harm" after being taken from state custody.

The parents of Harmony Victoria Dozier took her from state care around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and fled from the area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap Road in Phoenix, police said on Thursday. Her parents' names are Tiffany Ivory Moore and Kenneth Gaylord Dozier.

DCS said Harmony could be in serious harm. The agency issued a Be On the LookOut (BOLO) Alert.

It's unclear where the parents would have gone with her.

She is described as 2 feet tall, 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue t-shirt with white polka dots and blue and gray pants with flowers.

Moore is described as 30 years old, 5-foot-3, 250 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. The photo of her is a few years old, police said.

Dozier is also 30 years old, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Harmony was in the custody of the state, along with her sibling, because of a felony child abuse investigation. They had been in state care since December of 2017.

If someone knows where Harmony is, please call 911 immediately or contact the Arizona Child Abuse Hotline at 1-888-SOS-CHILD.

