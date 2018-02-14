PHOTO: Paradise Valley HS students form racist symbol

A disturbing picture of a racist symbol featuring Paradise Valley High School students has made the rounds on social media.

The photo shows a handful of students using their bodies to form a swastika on the floor. It's unclear where or when the photo was taken.

In a statement, the Paradise Valley Unified School District said it is investigating and the students will be disciplined.

No names were released.

Full statement from the district can be viewed below.

At PVSchools, our first priority is always for the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Paradise Valley High School administration was notified that several students were photographed in a pose depicting a racist symbol. PVSchools does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. Paradise Valley High School is conducting an investigation, and student(s) will be disciplined in accordance with the Parent/Student Handbook. Due to the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA), PVSchools cannot provide any details about the student in question, including the disciplinary action(s) that will be taken. It’s always advisable that parents check their child’s phones and/or tablets to see what they are texting, posting on social media and passing on to others. Parents should never hesitate to call or email the school, as well as the police if they hear or see concerning information.

