State lawmaker drops lower medical marijuana fees from bill

An Arizona lawmaker is altering his bill that would give a state agency the authority to test medical marijuana after fellow Republican legislators balked at its provisions to lower fees for users.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports state Sen. Sonny Borrelli on Tuesday told lawmakers that he would take out provisions that would have cut the cost of obtaining a state medical marijuana ID card by $100.

The bill also would have reduced the card renewal fee from $150 to $25.

The bill seeks to allow the state Department of Agriculture to test marijuana as the agency does with other crops.

Borrelli's bill initially received bipartisan support, but his Republican colleagues have voice opposition to the bill after hearing testimony critical of the lower fees.

