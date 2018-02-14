Tempe bar bans U of A fans for Territorial Cup basketball game

No Wildcats allowed. No University of Arizona gear. No University of Arizona behavior.

These are the rules of one Tempe bar that is taking their Sun Devil fandom to the next level. Thursday night, College Bar & Grill will have a zero-tolerance policy for anything U of A affiliated in their bar for the Territorial Cup basketball game.

While the preferred dress code for College Bar & Grill is maroon and gold, neutral-colored clothing will be allowed. However, according to a sign outside of the bar, if you do, you may be subjected to sing the Arizona State University fight song to remain or be let into the bar.

When Dean of Operations Nick Nicholas says zero-tolerance, he means zero-tolerance.

“We are dead serious. There’s no way. It’s gone viral, we’re getting calls left and right, we’re getting tweets, Instagram messages, Facebook messages,” Nicholas said. “We opened up Jan. 3 so the notoriety we’re getting out of this is ideal, but at the same time, everything we’re doing is staying true to who we are.”

Nicholas said these rules are a way to ensure nothing will get out of hand. Based on what he’s seen at bars down the street, Nicholas said nothing good ever happens when either team loses.

“We decided that it would be in our best interests, for safety and for the sake of the atmosphere, to not allow any U of A gear, any U of A behavior, any of whatever ‘bearing down’ is,” Nicholas said.

While he understands that some Wildcats might be offended by this rule, he knows that his Sun Devil family will support his decision to keep Wildcats fans out of his bar Thursday night.

“We’re going to protect what it means to be a Sun Devil and be a Sun Devil bar. We’re not going to let any of the U of A fans come in here and rain on our party,” Nicholas said.

With a view of both the Sun Devil Stadium and Wells Fargo Arena from College Bar & Grill, Nicholas said he’s in Sun Devil country, so if he doesn’t protect what that means, he asked, “who will?"

The ASU versus U of A game will tip off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Straight from the Dean's office: Mandatory school uniforms for Thursday! For a variety of reasons, we will not allow any Arizona Wildcat gear, colors or "behavior" inside our establishment on Thursday. NO EXCEPTIONS. Please plan and dress accordingly! (Photo: @pixelmandan) pic.twitter.com/jWinXgayuH — College Bar & Grill (@CollegeBarTempe) February 13, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.