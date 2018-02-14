Cardinals complete coaching staff

Three and a half weeks after he was hired, new Cardinals Coach Steve Wilks has hired his assistant coaches.

The group has a combined 154 years of NFL coaching experience and 69 years of playing experience, according to the Cardinals.

Here's the list:

CHRIS ACHUFF Assistant Defensive Line

RAY BROWN Offensive Line

ALONSO ESCALANTE Defensive Quality Control

CHARLIE HARBISON Assistant Defensive Backs

DON JOHNSON Sr. Assistant/Defensive Line

RANDALL MCCRAY Assistant Special Teams

DAVID MERRITT, SR Defensive Backs

JASON MICHAEL Tight Ends

TROY ROTHENBUHLER Offensive Quality Control

CAMERON TURNER Offensive Assistant

KIRBY WILSON Running Backs

Brown played for the Cardinals before going on to win the Super Bowl in Washington and earning All Pro honors there and San Francisco. Merritt Sr. was a linebacker for the Cardinals from 1993-95. Michael was the Titans offensive coordinator. Wilson worked as the Cardinals running backs coach from 2004-2006.

In addition, Al Holcumb has been hired as Defensive Coordinator. Mike McCoy will be the Offensive Coordinator and Jeff Rodgers will coordinate the special teams.

The rest of the staff includes:

TERRY ALLEN (Bill Bidwill Fellowship/RB’s) LARRY FOOTE (Linebackers), KEVIN GARVER (Wide Receivers), STEVE HEIDEN (Assistant Offensive Line), BYRON LEFTWICH (Quarterbacks) and BUDDY MORRIS (Strength and Conditioning) will all return to the Cardinals coaching staff.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.