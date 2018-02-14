Cardinals complete coaching staff

Cardinals complete coaching staffPosted: Updated:
Three and a half weeks after he was hired, new Cardinals Coach Steve Wilks has hired his assistant coaches.
The group has a combined 154 years of NFL coaching experience and 69 years of playing experience, according to the Cardinals.
Here's the list:
- CHRIS ACHUFF Assistant Defensive Line
- RAY BROWN Offensive Line
- ALONSO ESCALANTE Defensive Quality Control
- CHARLIE HARBISON Assistant Defensive Backs
- DON JOHNSON Sr. Assistant/Defensive Line
- RANDALL MCCRAY Assistant Special Teams
- DAVID MERRITT, SR Defensive Backs
- JASON MICHAEL Tight Ends
- TROY ROTHENBUHLER Offensive Quality Control
- CAMERON TURNER Offensive Assistant
- KIRBY WILSON Running Backs
Brown played for the Cardinals before going on to win the Super Bowl in Washington and earning All Pro honors there and San Francisco. Merritt Sr. was a linebacker for the Cardinals from 1993-95. Michael was the Titans offensive coordinator. Wilson worked as the Cardinals running backs coach from 2004-2006.
In addition, Al Holcumb has been hired as Defensive Coordinator. Mike McCoy will be the Offensive Coordinator and Jeff Rodgers will coordinate the special teams.
The rest of the staff includes:
TERRY ALLEN (Bill Bidwill Fellowship/RB’s) LARRY FOOTE (Linebackers), KEVIN GARVER (Wide Receivers), STEVE HEIDEN (Assistant Offensive Line), BYRON LEFTWICH (Quarterbacks) and BUDDY MORRIS (Strength and Conditioning) will all return to the Cardinals coaching staff.
