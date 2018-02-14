Phoenix homeowners struggle with HOA request to paint homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Some Valley homeowners are getting hit with an unexpected expense.

A homeowners association has told them they have to paint their homes.

Clay Porter thought his house in north Phoenix looked pretty good until he got a letter from his HOA.

"I didn't think our home was in that bad of shape, so I was a little surprised to get the notice," said Porter.

Porter and dozens of other homeowners in the Dynamite Mountain Ranch community, off Interstate 17 and Jomax Road, have been told to paint the exterior of their homes by July 31.

Some homes have clearly visible chips and cracks, and patches of faded paint.

Others, not so much.

Eric Cohen said that he's all for keeping the community looking good, but having to cough up a few thousand dollars in a few months is a serious financial burden.

"We've got kids and family, so when you get that letter that's basically dropped on you, that's quite a bit of stress," said Cohen.

Valley realtor Shelley Sakala with HomeSmart understands homeowners' concerns but said that everyone benefits when newly painted homes push home values up.

"It is a financial hit now, but you will absolutely get that money back when you go to sell your home," said Sakala. "The better the entire community looks, the better it is for every home seller."

Homeowners here have been told if they have a financial hardship they can apply for a 6-month extension by calling the Trestle Management Group at 480-422-0888.

Most homes in the community were built in 2008.

