Wrong-way driver crashes during pursuit on I-10 in Salome area, DPS says

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a pursuit suspect crashed while driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.

DPS said the driver refused to stop for troopers on I-10 eastbound.

Officials said the suspect then turned around in the median and started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. The driver then collided with another vehicle.

Both the suspect and the driver in the other vehicle were injured.

DPS said the vehicle that the suspect was driving is wanted in connection with a homicide.

