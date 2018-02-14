3 On Your Side

Phoenix businessman 'shocked' over electric bills

A Valley businessman says he's been fighting back and forth with his utility company for a while and he's getting nowhere.

He thought there had to be something wrong with his meter and as it turns out, he was right.

“It's 1,200 square feet. We got a couple of office and a computer room, nice reception and working area."

Ron Maceyko is a tax accountant who recently moved his small business to a new location near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

"Oh, it was perfect. We got it built out. The landlord is a nice guy. It's only a mile from my home."

And, with tax season starting to get busy, Maceyko and his employees quickly got to work. But Maceyko says his business almost came to a screeching halt when he got not one, not two, but three huge electric bills from APS for three months of usage that APS failed to bill from October through December.

"I got three bills all dated the same day which kind of threw me. I'm like, 'Why do you have three bills for the same day for the same address?'"

One bill is for more than $3,114, a second APS bill has a balance of $4,654 and a third bill is for $1,635.

And Maceyko says here's another irritating issue. Every time Maceyko gets one of those crazy bills, it says we were unable to read your meter. That's strange because here's his meter and it's very accessible to 3 On Your Side.

Maceyko says it didn't make sense. Why didn't APS read his meters and why is he just now getting incredibly high bills for different amounts?

Concerned that his power would be shut off, Ron paid the lowest bill APS had sent him which was just over $1,635.

"I don't know what to say. I'm fairly easy going most of the time and I don't know where else to turn."

3 On Your Side got involved and APS investigated the issue for us.

A spokesperson says APS discovered Ron's meter was corrupt, or faulty and was not sending back proper readings. That's why Ron's bills kept saying "we were unable to read your meter."

As a result, APS repaired Ron's meter and after auditing his account, APS is sending him a check for around $1,100 which is the overpayment form the $1,600 he already paid.

Maceyko says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

“Is a very good thing. Got the problem resolved. Got us into our busy season which is this week so that was like perfect timing. Also we got the news last Thursday and we’re working around the clock now."

