Apache Junction students stage 'walkout' over change in school schedule

Students are upset because the district is switching back to a five-day school schedule. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About 100 students were scene outside of Apache Junction High School. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of students at Apache Junction High School staged a walkout to protest going back to a five-day school schedule.

A group of students was spotted outside of the school in the wet weather on Wednesday.

It's unclear if any teachers were involved.

On Tuesday, the school governing board voted 4 to 1 to switch from a four-day school week for Apache Junction Unified School District to a five-day. The switch will be made for the 2018-2019 school year.

The 2017-2018 school year was the third year the district had been on a four-day school schedule.

While the district said times haven't been finalized, it plans to have elementary schools start at 8:45 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. and junior high and high school students would start at 7:50 a.m. instead of 6:50 a.m.

AJUSD has more than 3,600 students.

