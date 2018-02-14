Update: Car rental companies hit with $1.85 million verdict

The Arizona Attorney General's Office conducted an undercover investigation and eventually sued Saban and his two companies. (Source: 3TV)

In one news report, 3 On Your Side tried to talk to Dennis Saban about those fees, but were kicked off the property. (Source: 3TV)

Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to fork over $1.85 million. (Source: 3TV)

In a court ruling released Wednesday, Phoenix Car Rental and Saban's Rent-A-Car will have to fork over $1.85 million.

The judgment follows a five-week trial in which the two car rental companies were being sued by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The AG's investigation follows a string of 3 On Your Side reports in which consumers complained that they were ripped off by the car rental companies, which are run by a guy named Dennis Saban.

Victims like Tara Martz told 3 On Your Side that they were drawn to the rental companies because of their advertised rate of $129 a week.

"For the full week's rental, everything's included, unlimited mileage, everything included with that," Martz said.

[READ MORE: 3OYS: Scottsdale woman disputes car rental charge (Sept. 30, 2013)]

But, when she returned the car, her bill was close to $370 after Saban and his companies tacked on exorbitant fees that were not revealed earlier.

In one news report, 3 On Your Side tried to talk to Dennis Saban about those fees, and that's when we heard this demand from the company's outside speaker.

"You are trespassing. You need to leave the property."

[RELATED: Complaints against car rental company continue (April 16, 2015)]

We left, but following that 3 On Your Side report, the Arizona Attorney General's Office conducted an undercover investigation and eventually sued Saban and his two companies.

In the verdict that was just announced, Saban and his companies will have to pay $1 million dollars to victims who were targeted with fake fees.

[RELATED: Arizona AG files suit against car rental company (March 5, 2014)]

In addition to the $1.8 million judgment, the car rental companies must provide a good faith estimate in advance to consumers. The companies also have to stop their inaccurate advertising prices.

For a copy of the ruling, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.