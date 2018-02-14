3rd suspect arrested in Mohave County double homicide case

Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in a double homicide case in the Fort Mohave area.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 28-year-old Jose Eduardo Vizcara of Bullhead City is being held on suspicion of two counts each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and abandoning a dead body.

Two other suspects - a man and woman from Bullhead City - were arrested earlier this month on similar charges and remain jailed.

Two dead bodies were found Jan. 10 near a burned vehicle in a desert area east of Fort Mohave.

[RELATED: Victims of double homicide near Fort Mohave are identified]

They were later identified the victims as 51-year-old Mona Carter and 22-year-old Daryl Ward, both of Bullhead City.

Sheriff's officials say investigators have been looking into a possible drug connection surrounding the homicides.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.