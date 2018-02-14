State board revokes charter for Phoenix-area school

A school in a Phoenix suburb has lost its state charter after it abruptly closed last month, leaving teachers without jobs and more than 100 students without a school.

The Arizona Board for Charter Schools on Monday revoked the charter for Discovery Creemos Academy in Goodyear.

The board had renewed the school's charter for at least 20 more years in June despite ongoing concerns that it was failing both financially and academically.

State board President Kathy Senseman says the school was under investigation for more than a year, but the board did not have enough evidence to intervene when school CEO Daniel Hughes closed it.

The charter revocation takes away Hughes' ability to operate charter schools in the state.

Hughes has not responded to requests for comment.

