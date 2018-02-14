Wet Wednesday: Showers soak city streets; snow & high winds hit high country

It has been a wet Wednesday, as rain showers soaked parts of the Valley and snow and high winds hit the high country.

By lunchtime, Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix had already seen 0.01" of rain. That was the first measurable rainfall since Jan. 10.

Rainfall totals of about a quarter of an inch were expected around parts of the state.

Clouds have also moved in, making for some ominous skies.

This winter storm is bringing some good news to skiers in the high country.

Snow in northern Arizona continued to fall during the day, with even more expected through the night.

We saw cooler than average temperatures on this Valentine's Day. The average temps this week are usually in the 70s and we are in the 60s.

The rain in the Valley will likely continue through Thursday morning, with things starting to dry up by Thursday afternoon.

As for this weekend? Nothing but sunshine. We'll be back in the sunny 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

