Man arrested for installing video camera in woman's bedroom

A Queen Creek man has been arrested for installing a video camera in a woman's bedroom without her knowledge.

Billy Williams now faces charges of burglary, unlawful recording and criminal trespassing.

According to the police report, Williams installed a Go Pro video camera in the victim's bedroom. That camera could be activated through an app on his phone.

The victim was never actually recorded, since the camera was discovered soon after it was installed.

Police say Williams used a duplicate of a stolen key to enter the victim's home to install the camera, unbeknownst to the victim and without her permission.

According to the police report, the suspect had "control/ownership/jealousy" issues and exhibited "stalking behavior."

In a police interview later, Williams admitted to entering the residence with the copied key with the intent to install the video camera.

