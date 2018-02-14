400 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at pot stash house

Officials say 400 pounds of marijuana was seized Wednesday after a bust at a pot stash house.

The pot was hidden in the back of a truck under several blankets.

Five people were also arrested in the raid.

The house is located near Grand and 37th avenues in Phoenix.

Wednesday's bust is the result of a 14-month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Officials tell AZ Family that backpackers and scouts would go through the desert and meet up with others near I-10 and I-8 to get the marijuana up to Phoenix.

Over the course of the investigation, officials confiscated more than 1,000 pounds of pot.

Several vehicles were also seized.

