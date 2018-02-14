Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said Wednesday that no school officials will be charged in Hamilton High hazing investigation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year.

Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse although the Chandler Police Department recommended charges against the officials be filed.

Montgomery said this comes after individuals who said they had evidence became uncooperative with prosecutors and police.

The only people charged so far in this investigation have been the teen suspects accused of the abuse.

The three teens were formally charged in the hazing case that victims say went as far as being sexual abuse.

Two of the teens have since had their cases resolved and the outcome of those cases has been sealed.

The third teen, Nathaniel Thomas, 17, was charged as an adult for sex assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police and prosecutors say Thomas and others restrained younger members of the football team and sexually assaulted them. The alleged incidents happened in the Hamilton High School locker room.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Six students have come forward thus far but prosecutors believe there may be more.

All of the teens involved are either current or former football players. The head coach, Steve Belles, was replaced and reassigned in May after the allegations of sexual assault surfaced.

The Chandler Police Department said late last year that they would recommend charges against the athletic director, principal and head coach at Hamilton saying they knew about the abuse but didn't report it.

Officers said they found documents about the allegations that should have been reported to police in a search of the school.

An email with a screen shot of a conversation reportedly between two players about how coaches knew what was going on but didn't do anything about it was one of the items found in the principal's office during the search.

Montgomery said in the press conference that the lack of charges does not mean that anyone with information can't come forward.

"We're not walking away from this," Montgomery said.

The Chandler Police Department will continue to take information as it comes in and the county attorney's office will continue to review the case to determine when they can move forward with criminal charges.

