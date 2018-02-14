Jaime's Local Love: Castles N Coasters

For the month of February, Jaime is celebrating Jaime's Local Legacies: businesses with decades here in the Valley.

Castles ~n~ Coasters is a beloved amusement park with 40 years in the Valley.

The park was built in 1977, and originally opened under the name Golf ~n~ Stuff.

The Brimhall family started the family entertainment center and still owns and operates Castles ~n~ Coasters today, as well as several smaller Golf ~n~ Stuff locations in Tucson (AZ), Ventura (CA), and Norwalk (CA).

Trailing the 1973 opening of the Norwalk location, Golf ~n~ Stuff Phoenix featured a massive indoor video arcade, four outdoor 18-hole miniature golf courses, go-karts and batting cages.

In 1992, Golf ~n~ Stuff Phoenix became Castles ~n~ Coasters, expanding the park to approximately10-acres and adding several rides including Arizona’s ONLY double loop roller coaster - Desert Storm, and a log flume ride - Splashdown.

Castles ~n~ Coasters and Golf ~n~ Stuff have offered a fun-filled environment for families young or old for more than 40 years!

Valentine’s Day Special

Bring your Valentine’s Date out to the park and get all of the following for just $24.99: Eight ride tickets for either Go-Karts or Bumper Boats, two rounds of mini golf, two 1-Hour unlimited arcade passes, and two giant ice cream waffle cones. That’s $24.99! Not each, TOTAL. *

Flashback Friday

CnC is rollin’ back the prices for Flashback Friday! For a limited time only, unlimited rides are just $19.99 every Friday from 5 p.m. to close!

Castles ~n~ Coasters

9445 N. Metro Parkway East, Phoenix, AZ, 85051

602-997-7575

Email: contactus@castlesncoasters.com

Facebook: facebook.com/castlesncoasters

Twitter: twitter.com/castlescoasters

Instagram: instagram.com/castlesncoasters

YouTube: youtube.com/castlesncoasters

