Jaime's Local Love: Castles N Coasters

Jaime's Local Love: Castles N CoastersPosted: Updated:
Dying teen crawls 100 yards to find help, uses final words to ID suspected killers
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >
Bicycles from bike share programs annoy some in Phoenix
Bikes from bike share companies are beginning to pop up in Phoenix and some people are complaining that they're being left in random places.More >
PD: Simsbury woman linked to feces mystery
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Waitress fired after complaining about no tip on $735 takeout order
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >
Police: 19-year-old raped dying teen, texted semi-nude photos of her
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Report: TX Teacher who died from flu delayed picking up medicine because it was $116
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >
Couple sells everything to buy a boat, it sinks in 2 days
A Colorado couple will have to start over for the second time after an accident left them without a home.More >
Couple awarded $8 million after daughter's body vanishes from funeral home
A Texas jury has awarded $8 million to a San Antonio couple after their daughter’s body disappeared from a funeral home more than two years ago.More >
Police: Man stabbed, killed at Phoenix convenience store; suspect arrested
A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after a stabbing at a Phoenix convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
10-year-old boy follows man who took his younger sister from school
A 10-year-old boy followed a man who took his younger sister from their public school, police said.More >
Hometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.
Click to learn more about Jaime.
If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.
Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.
She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.
Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.
Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.
Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.
If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.
Jaime's Local Love: Castles N Coasters
Castles ~n~ Coasters is a beloved amusement park with 40 years in the Valley.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Hikers rescued from Superstition Mountains
Two hikers were rescued Wednesday morning after spending the night stranded on Superstition Mountains. Full story: http://bit.ly/2sxtNaZMore >
Dying teen found beaten and stabbed on side of the road
(Source: KRON via CNN)More >
VIDEO: DiCiccio's office rounds up bike share bicycles
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio isn't too happy with bicycles from a bike share company in his city so his office is rounding them up and dropping them off back in Scottsdale. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >
Server fired after ranting about no tip on $735 order
(Source: WPTV via CNN)More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Afternoon showers expected in Phoenix this Valentine's Day
Some afternoon showers are expected throughout the Phoenix area this Valentine's Day.More >
Some afternoon showers are expected throughout the Phoenix area this Valentine's Day.More >
Man missing since December found inside interior wall of motel
The body of a missing man reported missing from Griffin in December was inside an interior wall of a motel.More >
VIDEO: Report: PI followed Don Shooter around
A new report from the Department of Public Safety said a private investigator was following Don Shooter around. (Tuesday, February 13, 2018)More >