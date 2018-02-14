Wednesday, Feb. 14

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 21st Spring Training and eighth at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick begins on February 14

Wednesday, February 14 First workout for pitchers and catchers.

Monday, February 19 First full-squad workout.

Beginning on February 14, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

The D-backs open their 21st Spring Training slate on February 21 at Salt River Fields with an exhibition game versus Arizona State University in the second rotation of games as part of the annual Collegiate Series, in which the D-backs face Arizona’s three Division I NCAA baseball programs ASU (2015, ‘18), University of Arizona (2016, ‘19) and Grand Canyon University (2017, ‘20). The D-backs first official Spring Training game will be on February 23 vs. Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields (as the visiting team), and the D-backs will host their first home game on February 24 vs. Cleveland Indians.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit www.dbacks.com/spring.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Local Love: Castles N' Coasters

Valentine's Day Special! Bring your Valentine's Date out to CnC and get all of the following for just $24.99: Eight Ride Tickets for either Go Karts or Bumper Boats, Two Rounds of Mini Golf, Two 1-Hour Unlimited Arcade Passes, and Two Giant Ice Cream Waffle Cones. That's $24.99! Not each, TOTAL. * Flashback Friday! We're rollin' back the prices for Flashback Friday! For a limited time only, Unlimited Rides are just $19.99 every Friday from 5pm to close!

Add a Round of Mini Golf or a $10 Arcade Card for just $5 at the time of pass purchase. Great fun for you and your family, a friend, or a date.

On Fridays, the Ride Park opens at 5pm and closes at 11pm. Mini Golf sales also close at 11pm, and the Arcade closes at midnight.

For more information: http://castlesncoasters.com/

Castles N' Coasters

9445 N Metro Parkway E Phoenix, AZ 85051

Phone: (602) 997-7575

Email: contactus@castlesncoasters.com

Share the Luv, Dutch Bros. to donate $1 for each coffee on Valentine's Day

Dutch Bros Coffee locations statewide will donate $1 to United Food Bank for every drink sold on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14. This annual partnership raises enough funds each year to provide more than 150,000 meals for area residents struggling with hunger.

For more information: https://dutchbros.com/love-abounds

"Fight the Office Flu" clean up tips and hot "touch points" to avoid during flu season

Women's offices contain more than 2x the germs as their male colleagues. Make-up cases, phones and purses have the most bacteria.

Office sink sponges: If you must use sponges, microwave them frequently or put them in the dishwasher.

Men's wallets and cell phones: Should be wiped off regularly because they're rarely cleaned.

"Fight the Office Flu" kit filled with pens, disinfectant, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, etc. PERFECT for any business owner/office manager who wants to make their office a safer/cleaner place to work!

Color-coded "green-clean" disinfectant sprays and microfiber cleaning wipes Stratus Building Solutions has a different, color-coded spray and wipe for each surface in the office!

For more information visit these websites:

www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com

www.stratusclean.com

Stratus Building Solutions

5009 East Washington Street, Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Phone: 602-734-5755

The Wildlife World Zoo: Tenrec

Tenrec Facts:

Tenrecs are found in the arid regions of southern Madagascar, where they live in dry forests, coastal regions, scrub and semi-desert areas.

To seek shelter, tenrecs make dens in tree cavities.

Lesser Madagascar tenrecs grow to between 5.5 and 7 inches in length.

depends on its good sense of smell and hearing because of poor eyesight.

When threatened, they roll into balls to protect their soft underbellies. They will also lunge backward to drive their spines into their enemies.

In the wild, lesser Madagascar tenrecs are They are opportunistic feeders; they will forage on the ground and in trees for invertebrates. They will also eat some other small animals, such as baby mice.

Lesser Madagascar tenrecs go through torpor for three to five months during the cold season and begin mating when they emerge, usually in October. Torpor is a state of hibernation-like inactivity in the body, in which the animal's temperature, respiration, and heartbeat decrease to conserve energy.

Gestation lasts 61 to 68 days. Babies are usually born in the wet season, which is when the maximum amount of prey is available. Litters consist of one to ten young, though five to seven young are most common. The babies are relatively undeveloped when they are born but become independent after only one month.

They are nocturnal

They can live for up to 8 to 10 years in the wild, and about 13 years in human care.

Semi arboreal, using sharp claws to climb.

Although tenrecs have lived on Madagascar for some 60 million years, it is possible that some will not survive more than a few decades more. Habitat loss is the greatest threat to this and other tenrec species.

Although they are similar in appearance to hedgehogs, they have adapted spines separately and are not closely related.

The closest relatives to the tenrec family are otter shrews and golden moles.

Are more distantly related to elephant shrews, aardvarks, elephants, hyraxes, dugongs, and manatees.

One difference between tenrecs and hedgehogs is that hedgehogs hiss at potential predators when rolled into a ball, while tenrecs will come out of the ball to bite and attack persistent threats.

Predators Include birds of prey, viverrid carnivores (such as genets and civets), and snakes.

Mostly solitary, but sometimes adults have been found together during torpor.

They are considered widespread and somewhat adaptable, they are threatened by deforestation (deforestation has affected about 80% of Madagascar's forests).

Madagascar is home to a wide diversity of plants and animals about 95% of Madagascar's reptiles, 89% of its plants, and 92% of its mammals are endemic to the island of Madagascar (are found nowhere else in the world but Madagascar).

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their Website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Home Depot: Do It Yourself

Free up space in your kitchen with a tiered spice rack. In this workshop, Home Depot's experts will show you how to cut, stain and assemble a spice rack to showcase your herbs and seasonings. In addition, their Store Associate will demonstrate safe practices in using common project power tools and can help you shop for everything you need to create your own project at home. The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate-led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project.

For more information, contact your Home Depot store.

Make your own Spice Rack / Free up space

Workshop 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday, February 15th, 2018

Home Depot

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

Stuart Fensterheim, The Couple expert

Seven Conversations every couple needs to have:

In this first of the seven conversations, couples identify negative and destructive remarks in order to get to the root of the problem and figure out what each other is really trying to say. We eliminate assumptions and quickly get to the heart of the matter of what is causing the disconnection and conflict in their lives.

1. Recognizing Demon Dialogues - Demon Dialogues is the name for the negative and destructive cycles of conflict that couples can get stuck in. These patterns repeat and escalate until communication is almost impossible due to negative interpretations, triggers and responses. There are three kinds of Demon Dialogues.

Find The Bad Guy - This is the pattern where partners become entrenched in mutual blame and the situation escalates until they are like combatants in a boxing match trading accusations and verbal blow for blow. This pattern is hard to maintain for very long.

Freeze and Flee - This is when both partners are emotionally overwhelmed and exhausted; feeling hopeless, they both withdraw, shutting down emotionally and freezing each other out. No one is putting forth any effort in the relationship at this point.

Protest Polka - This is the most common and the one that when caught up usually leads to divorce. We are in need of emotional connection and the fear of rejection and abandonment is part of the reason. Even if we know that sometimes we make things worse by criticizing or shutting our partner out we don't seem able to switch off our desire for closeness. When one partner pursues with demands and criticism this puts the other partner on the defensive. This can overwhelm the other partner which leads them to withdraw and isolate. The partner feels abandoned by this withdrawal. Both partners in actuality are protesting the loss of connection and needing emotional closeness.

2. Finding the Raw Spots. Here, each partner learns to look beyond immediate, impulsive reactions to figure out what raw spots or triggers are being hit. With that awareness comes the understanding about how and why we get triggered and how even a seemingly small issue can get blown up and become unmanageable. This can be a radical shift in emotional tone. Responses seem out of proportion. Partners feel off balance and go into survival mode. There's no guidance system, it gets scary and out of control. They may feel confusion and shame.

3. Revisiting a Rocky Moment. Our third conversation provides a platform for de-escalating,

Repairing the rifts and conflicts in a relationship and building emotional safety. When couples can sort through some of these difficult moments and see that their partner is not the enemy, the perspectives begin to change and so do the conversations. After learning some of the skill with the daily dialogue conversation we take a situation that already has occurred and do it all over again using attachment language that allows for a healthy interaction; giving the partner what they truly need to have the discussion in a way that facilitates closeness.

4. Hold Me Tight the heart of the program: This conversation moves partners into being more accessible, emotionally responsive, and deeply engaged with each other. Once couples learn that their partner is there to love and support them, they're more willing to open themselves up, be more vulnerable and emotionally available to each other.

5. Forgiving Injuries. Understanding and forgiving the Injuries that create a deep negative wound. Relationship traumas involve disconnection at moments of high need.

These injuries destroy safety and trust between the partners and create feelings of abandonment and betrayal. This typically occurs in time of us being most fragile. These injuries can create a very deep devastating wound that can have a huge impact how each partner sees the other; and determines whether they can believe their partner is viewed as a loving partner, or someone they need to protect themselves from. These injuries, with help, may be repaired. Knowing how to forgive this injury requires professional help and vulnerability so the partners truly understand what the real injury is; empowering the couple to strengthen their bond. This is facilitated through a true apology that follows these steps:

1. The injured partner shares the true extent of their pain to their partner.

2. The other partner accepts the responsibility and acknowledges the hurt they've caused.

3. The injured partner reveals the extent of the damage caused without blaming their partner.

4. The other partner shows their sorrow at causing their partner's pain, shows true remorse and offering a sincere apology.

5. The injured partner can now ask for comfort. The disconnected can be healed.

6. The other partner attempts to provide the comfort that is missing to the injured partner.

7. Then together they begin to restore their connection that was missing.

6. Bonding Together, Sex and Touch. Here, couples find how emotional connection creates great sex, and good sex creates deeper emotional connection. Physical connection is often one of the first things lost when couples are in crisis. This conversation includes discussion about play and humor, as well as non-sexual touching that can lead the couple back to the best sexual connection of their lives. Dr. Johnson describes three kinds of sexual encounters that couples have:

1) Sealed-Off Sex - This is the more self-centered variety, more about achieving orgasm and making yourself the focus than your partner. One-night stands and sexual promiscuity fall under this category.

2) Solace Sex - This is more about trying to connect with your partner sexually when you're unable to connect emotionally. When you're not sure if your partner is really there for you, you can use sexual contact to reassure yourself and calm your anxiety about the disconnection in your relationship.

3) Synchrony Sex- This is the goal. Being truly connected on all levels makes having sex with your partner satisfying and fulfilling. Having a safe emotional bond enhances all of your interactions and will allow you and your partner to have the most connected and amazing sexual relationship of all.

7. Keeping Your Love Alive. This last conversation is built on the understanding that love is a continual process of losing and finding emotional connection; it asks couples to be deliberate and mindful about maintaining connection.

For more information on the Workshop and registration visit:

http://www.thecouplesexpertscottsdale.com/hold-me-tight/

Workshop Upcoming Dates:

March 2018, May 2018, July 2018, September 2018, November 2018

Podcast on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-couples-expert/id951362894?mt=2

Stuart Fensterheim, LCSW

7047 E Greenway Parkway Ste 250 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-278-9989

Website: http://www.thecouplesexperts.com

Bryan Callen at Tempe Improv and Stand up Live

Show Times

Tempe Improve

Wednesday, February 14th 7:30 PM

18 & over

Stand Up Live

Thursday, February 15th 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, February 16th 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, February 16th 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, February 17th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, February 17th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $22.00 / $27.69

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

For more information: www.StandUpLive.com

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: (480) 719-6100

