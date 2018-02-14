New video released of fatal Glendale crash involving a tribal police officer

New video has been released showing the moment a Navajo Nation police officer struck and killed a bicyclist in Glendale back in September of last year.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Glendale PD: Suspected drunk driver hits SUV, PD cruiser and fatally strikes bicyclist]

Police say Kevin Hevel was drunk at the time of the collision and that Hevel also struck an SUV and a police vehicle in the same night.

According to Glendale PD, officers were called after Hevel was seen striking curbs near Glendale and 75th avenues.

An officer in the area reported that Hevel sideswiped another SUV that was traveling in the same direction. Hevel continued on where police say he struck Peter Ranking, 61, who was riding his bike in the area. Ranking was pronounced dead at the scene.

[READ MORE: Navajo Nation police officer arrested following fatal accident]

Police say Hevel kept going after hitting Ranking and ran a red light and struck a fully marked police SUV. The officer in that SUV sustained minor injuries.

Hevel was also taken to a local hospital and was treated and arrested upon release.

Navajo Nation police said Hevel was in Phoenix for police related training at the time of the crash and that he had no prior problems with alcohol.

Hevel has now been charged with second-degree murder.

